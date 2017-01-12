Rep. Harden named Chairman of House Rules Committee - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Rep. Harden named Chairman of House Rules Committee

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
Dist. 148 State Representative Buddy Harden (Source: Ga. House of Rep.) Dist. 148 State Representative Buddy Harden (Source: Ga. House of Rep.)
ATLANTA, GA (WALB) -

With information from the Georgia House of Representatives-

State Representative Buddy Harden, a Cordele Republican, is the new Chairman of the House Special Rules Committee for the Georgia House of Representatives.

Harden will also serve as the Secretary on the Small Business Development Committee and as a member on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Appropriations Subcommittee on Human Resources, Banks and Banking, Health & Human Services and Natural Resources & Environment committees.

"I appreciate the opportunity that Speaker Ralston and the Committee on Assignments have given me, to better serve my constituents in District 148 and the citizens of the State of Georgia as Chairman of the House Special Rules Committee, Harden said.

 "I will continue to keep my constituents updated on the topics being debated and the legislation passed during the 2017 session of the Georgia General Assembly in my Capitol Notes, published by the newspapers in District 148, and on WSST-TV in Cordele."

For a complete list of all House Committee assignments,  click here

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Plane drops 10K Easter eggs in Tifton

    Plane drops 10K Easter eggs in Tifton

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-04-15 21:35:53 GMT
    Kids stood by as a plane dropped 10,000 eggs at a church in Tifton on Saturday. (Source: WALB)Kids stood by as a plane dropped 10,000 eggs at a church in Tifton on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

    On Saturday, it definitely was not your traditional Easter egg hunt in Tifton.

    More >>

    On Saturday, it definitely was not your traditional Easter egg hunt in Tifton.

    More >>

  • Officers, residents work to take back Albany neighborhood

    Officers, residents work to take back Albany neighborhood

    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-04-15 20:02:30 GMT
    "Yellow shutters indicate that various gang members have gone through and are trying to display their territory," explained Goodson. (Source: WALB)"Yellow shutters indicate that various gang members have gone through and are trying to display their territory," explained Goodson. (Source: WALB)

    A new paint coat on some Albany window shutters is helping fight crime in the community. "We're going to have a painting team and we're going to have a washing team!" neighborhood resource officer Travis Goodsen said to a group of volunteers Saturday morning. Officers and community volunteers said they are taking back the McIntosh homes community one window shutter at a time. "I think there is a lot of influence that shouldn't be here in the neighborhood, and we want...

    More >>

    A new paint coat on some Albany window shutters is helping fight crime in the community. "We're going to have a painting team and we're going to have a washing team!" neighborhood resource officer Travis Goodsen said to a group of volunteers Saturday morning. Officers and community volunteers said they are taking back the McIntosh homes community one window shutter at a time. "I think there is a lot of influence that shouldn't be here in the neighborhood, and we want...

    More >>

  • Flapjack breakfast supports Albany police officer

    Flapjack breakfast supports Albany police officer

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-04-15 14:57:02 GMT

    Saturday morning Albany police hosted a flapjack fundraiser to benefit one of their own.  The fundraiser was held in conjunction with Monroe High School class of 1983, Lt. Conley's graduating

    More >>

    Saturday morning pancake breakfast supports Albany police officer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly