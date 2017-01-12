Rep. Harden named Chairman of House Rules Committee

With information from the Georgia House of Representatives-

State Representative Buddy Harden, a Cordele Republican, is the new Chairman of the House Special Rules Committee for the Georgia House of Representatives.

Harden will also serve as the Secretary on the Small Business Development Committee and as a member on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Appropriations Subcommittee on Human Resources, Banks and Banking, Health & Human Services and Natural Resources & Environment committees.

"I appreciate the opportunity that Speaker Ralston and the Committee on Assignments have given me, to better serve my constituents in District 148 and the citizens of the State of Georgia as Chairman of the House Special Rules Committee, Harden said.

"I will continue to keep my constituents updated on the topics being debated and the legislation passed during the 2017 session of the Georgia General Assembly in my Capitol Notes, published by the newspapers in District 148, and on WSST-TV in Cordele."

