DAY 10: Clean-up continues, more work to do

It's been a week and a half since massive storms tore through SWGA.

At least 1,000 homes were damaged and 8,000 people were without power.

Volunteers have been out to try to help their neighbors and get trees cleaned up, but the damage is substantial.

Officials gave an update about the recovery efforts in a noon press conference.

Power is being restored to many areas, and linemen from surrounding cities came to assist with the efforts.

Folks from the United Way say the support for South Georgia storm victims has been incredible.

The organization created a disaster fund last week and it has since received numerous donations.

If you'd like to help, contact the United Way at (229) 883-6700.

FEMA teams have been in the Dougherty County area since Wednesday to survey the damage and decide if we reach the threshold for federal assistance.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Civic Center and is also trying to assist residents on a case by case basis.

However, the shelter will be closing Friday.

DCSS schools return on January 17, and officials are asking families fill out route relocation forms with their temporary address. You can do this Wednesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the DCSS building downtown.

VIDEO: You can watch footage of the clean up progress here.

The city is operating a non-emergency help desk at 229-483-6226, 483-6227, and 483-6228.

The Red Cross assistance numbers are 229-891-7325 and 436-4845.

The most current power outage map can be found here.

