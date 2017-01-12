Salvation Army continues to feed storm victims

Over the past week the Salvation Army has fed 3,300 meals using its mobile canteen. (Source: WALB)

As many people are moving back into their homes after getting power, Folks at the Salvation Army want to remind those still in need that their doors are open.

Although the Red Cross shelter will stop operating soon, the Salvation Army will still have it's shelter open.

As always, they will be serving two meals per day.

Breakfast is served at 7 a.m. and there is an evening meal served at 6 p.m.

Major Kelly English with the Salvation Army said over the past week he saw many families that are in need, but he also saw a community full of people helping out.

"Ultimately what happens is when all the power comes on, when all the trees are properly dealt with, they will have the memory of coming face to face with someone who generally cared for them," said English.

If you want to volunteer you can call the Salvation Army at 229-435-1328.

