Helicopter lands for another Worth Co. wreck

For the third time on two days, a helicopter was called in to transport a wreck victim for medical care after a severe wreck. This time, though, the victims were transported by ambulance, and the chopper was not needed.

About 8:00 Thursday morning, January 12, 2017, Worth County Fire/Rescue EMA responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 82, about a mile from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation post.

Two people were in the car, which rolled over at the edge of the woods. Worth County Fire/Rescue responders extricated both people, so they could taken for medical care.

On Tuesday, two people were flown out by helicopter as a result of two separate wreck on US 82. One was east of Sylvester, near Sumner, and the other was west of town, near James Young Road.

Life Flight's helicopter landed on Highway 82, but they decided the victims wouldn't require being flown out.

Both occupants were transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

