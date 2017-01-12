Helicopter lands for another Worth Co. wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Helicopter lands for another Worth Co. wreck

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
The victims were taken by ambulance (Source: Worth Fire & Rescue) The victims were taken by ambulance (Source: Worth Fire & Rescue)
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

For the third time on two days, a helicopter was called in to transport a wreck victim for medical care after a severe wreck. This time, though, the victims were transported by ambulance, and the chopper was not needed.

About 8:00 Thursday morning, January 12, 2017, Worth County Fire/Rescue EMA responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 82, about a mile from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation post.

Two people were in the car, which rolled over at the edge of the woods. Worth County Fire/Rescue responders extricated both people, so they could taken for medical care. 

On Tuesday, two people were flown out by helicopter as a result of two separate wreck on US 82. One was east of Sylvester, near Sumner, and the other was west of town, near James Young Road.

Life Flight's helicopter landed on Highway 82, but they decided the victims wouldn't require being flown out.

Both occupants were transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

We will have more information on this story later.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Officers, residents work to take back Albany neighborhood

    Officers, residents work to take back Albany neighborhood

    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-04-15 20:02:30 GMT
    "Yellow shutters indicate that various gang members have gone through and are trying to display their territory," explained Goodson. (Source: WALB)"Yellow shutters indicate that various gang members have gone through and are trying to display their territory," explained Goodson. (Source: WALB)

    A new paint coat on some Albany window shutters is helping fight crime in the community. "We're going to have a painting team and we're going to have a washing team!" neighborhood resource officer Travis Goodsen said to a group of volunteers Saturday morning. Officers and community volunteers said they are taking back the McIntosh homes community one window shutter at a time. "I think there is a lot of influence that shouldn't be here in the neighborhood, and we want...

    More >>

    A new paint coat on some Albany window shutters is helping fight crime in the community. "We're going to have a painting team and we're going to have a washing team!" neighborhood resource officer Travis Goodsen said to a group of volunteers Saturday morning. Officers and community volunteers said they are taking back the McIntosh homes community one window shutter at a time. "I think there is a lot of influence that shouldn't be here in the neighborhood, and we want...

    More >>

  • Flapjack breakfast supports Albany police officer

    Flapjack breakfast supports Albany police officer

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-04-15 14:57:02 GMT

    Saturday morning Albany police hosted a flapjack fundraiser to benefit one of their own.  The fundraiser was held in conjunction with Monroe High School class of 1983, Lt. Conley's graduating

    More >>

    Saturday morning pancake breakfast supports Albany police officer.

    More >>

  • Illegal Albany dump site still a problem

    Illegal Albany dump site still a problem

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:24:38 GMT
    Dumping has been an ongoing problem (Source:WALB)Dumping has been an ongoing problem (Source:WALB)

    Illegal dumping is still a big, ongoing problem on one East Albany road littered with trash.

    More >>

    Illegal dumping is still a big, ongoing problem on one East Albany road littered with trash.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly