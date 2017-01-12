Wife arrested during search for home invasion suspect in Thomas - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wife arrested during search for home invasion suspect in Thomas Co.

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Thomas County deputies are searching for a possible home invasion suspect out of Grady County.

They are looking for Justin Burton.

Stephanie Burton, the wife of the suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon. 

"Justin Burton’s wife showed up at the search area and was arrested for possession of items with altered serial numbers," said Capt. Steve Jones, Thomas County Sheriff's Office. 

On Wednesday, Grady County deputies were involved in a high speed chase with Burton.

According to investigators, Burton was going over 100 mph and was not caught.

Thursday morning, Thomas County Deputies spotted Burton's vehicle.

Deputies say Burton jumped out of the car and ran into a field off Dillon Rd and M and M Lane.

He has not been caught.

Thursday afternoon, officials began using a helicopter to assist in the search.

