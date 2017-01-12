South GA residents thank linemen with pep rally

The linemen said they appreciated the crowd's support. (Source:WALB)

Residents lined the road of the Albany Utilities Plant Thursday to thank area linemen. (Source:WALB)

Area linemen received a big surprise this morning before they headed out to restore power.

Mission Change and First United Methodist Church organized a pep rally Thursday, January 12, 2017, as a way to say thank you to the linemen.

Residents with signs and pool noodles lined the road of the Albany Utilities Plant and cheered as the trucks passed by them.

With Dougherty County Schools being closed this week, the cheerleaders and band members of Lee County High School stepped in to help with the pep rally.

“I’ve never seen so many smiles inside utility trucks in my whole entire life. Actually, one of the city officials came up and said that they’ve never been treated like this before and they can’t wait to tell their families about how loved they felt,” Mission Change Co-founder LaDonna Urick said.

To get caught up with the recovery efforts, click here.

The linemen were also treated to breakfast Thursday morning thanks to Merry Acres.

You can watch more of the pep rally on WALB's Zach Logan's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.