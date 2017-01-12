MOST WANTED: Nicholas Lequinte Perry

Guests at Wild Adventures in Valdosta got a special treat Saturday. The annual Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt returned featuring thousands and thousands of Easter eggs.More >>
Guests at Wild Adventures in Valdosta got a special treat Saturday. The annual Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt returned featuring thousands and thousands of Easter eggs.More >>
Moultrie's Annual Spring Fling and Backyard BBQ Competition officially wrapped up Saturday afternoon. Main Street department staff said the festival brings in about 7,000 people each year.More >>
Moultrie's Annual Spring Fling and Backyard BBQ Competition officially wrapped up Saturday afternoon. Main Street department staff said the festival brings in about 7,000 people each year.More >>
Albany city leaders want to hear the opinions of the public on a proposed expansion of the city's historic district. "When we come to our commission meeting Tuesday (April 25), it's definitely going to be voted on, one way or the other," said Albany City Commissioner Bobby Coleman of Ward II.More >>
Albany city leaders want to hear the opinions of the public on a proposed expansion of the city's historic district. "When we come to our commission meeting Tuesday (April 25), it's definitely going to be voted on, one way or the other," said Albany City Commissioner Bobby Coleman of Ward II.More >>
On Saturday, it definitely was not your traditional Easter egg hunt in Tifton.More >>
On Saturday, it definitely was not your traditional Easter egg hunt in Tifton.More >>
A new paint coat on some Albany window shutters is helping fight crime in the community. "We're going to have a painting team and we're going to have a washing team!" neighborhood resource officer Travis Goodsen said to a group of volunteers Saturday morning. Officers and community volunteers said they are taking back the McIntosh homes community one window shutter at a time. "I think there is a lot of influence that shouldn't be here in the neighborhood, and we want...More >>
A new paint coat on some Albany window shutters is helping fight crime in the community. "We're going to have a painting team and we're going to have a washing team!" neighborhood resource officer Travis Goodsen said to a group of volunteers Saturday morning. Officers and community volunteers said they are taking back the McIntosh homes community one window shutter at a time. "I think there is a lot of influence that shouldn't be here in the neighborhood, and we want...More >>