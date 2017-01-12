MOST WANTED: Nicholas Lequinte Perry - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

MOST WANTED: Nicholas Lequinte Perry

CAIRO, GA (WALB) -

The GBI and Cairo Police are asking for tips in tracking down a murder suspect.

Warrant have been issued for Nicholas Lequinte Perry, 20, of Cairo.

Police say he shot and killed Elijah Denzel Smith, 25.

Smith's body was found January 7th in the area of 7th Street in Cairo.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry is urged to call Grady County 911, the Cairo Police Department or the GBI.

