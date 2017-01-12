Albany pet salon prepares to reopen after storm

Volunteers have come out to help with the clean up. (Source: WALB)

A tree fell and crushed the side of the building. (Source: WALB)

The owner posted this sign to her door after the storm. (Source: WALB)

Dogs inside the building during the storm are safe. (Source: WALB)

Several small businesses in Albany shut down due to the storm are slowly re-opening.

More than two dozen trees were uprooted, the sign was destroyed and parts of the building were crushed when a violent wind storm hit Eastside Pet Salon on January 2.

"When my lights hit the building and the park, it was devastating," owner Donna L'Esperance said.

Her Gillionville Road pet park and grooming business was barely two years old when the storm brought all operations to a halt.

"It's just been really devastating as a business owner to have everything stopped," she said. "And its a very hopeless feeling as everyone knows."

But now, she continues the clean up process with help from the community including students from Westover High School.

And as for the dogs, they all survived. Shaken up, but alive.

L'Esperance estimates the damage costs to be around $10,000, but she's staying optimistic.

"It's going to be tough, going to be a tough few months to get back up, physically and financially, but we will."

And she's looking forward to a new start.

"You can knock me down, but you're not going to knock me out," she said.

She hopes to reopen by the middle of next week.

