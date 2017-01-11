War of the Border shifts to Thomasville

The War of the Border has been pitting south Georgia and north Florida's best high school football players against one another for nearly a decade.

Another edition of the battle kicks off Friday in a new venue.

The 9th annual all star game will be played at Thomasville's Veterans Memorial Stadium this year after a multi-year stint in Moultrie. The game offers kids one more chance to show off for college scouts.

Game organizer Mike Gammons is a former Thomasville Bulldog himself, and he believes moving the game to more central location will give more fans an opportunity to see it live.

"It's a lot closer to the Tallahassee fans. We've got Cairo and Bainbridge, so it brings everybody closer together," Gammons says. "We've got tradition here as well."

Thomasville head coach Zach Grage will serve as Team Georgia's head coach Friday night. He's excited to coach these kids from all over the area. Even though it's just an exhibition game, Grage plans to win.

"We met about that on Monday. We're out here to gladhand and feel good about ourselves, and get everybody some playing time," Grage says. "But they've got to earn their spot over the next three days. If we get down to the two-minunte drill, our best kids will be on the field."

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Thomasville.

