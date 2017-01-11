Displaced Phoebe employees invited to stay at hospital

Many Albany families have still not been able to return home in the wake of last week's severe storms.

Phoebe Putney Health Systems has designated entire hallways of its North Campus to give displaced employees a place to sleep.

Natasha Hightower is one of thirteen employees still living in the building.

" He's either in the chair sometimes or sometimes he's in the bed," said Hightower, regarding where her 7-year-old son has spent his time sleeping over the past week.

Pain charts now take the place of pay-per-view. Its not exactly a hotel, but Hightower is grateful to have a safe place for her family to sleep after her house was damaged in last week's storm.

"The house was literally shaking," said Hightower. "I mean never, I never experienced anything like that. That was the longest five minutes of my life."

Hightower said her power is now on, but blown out windows and water damage may keep her at Phoebe North for a little longer.

The hospital has taken in 20 of its employee's families, who are without power or have damaged homes.

"Internally, we refer to ourselves as the Phoebe family," said Senior VP of Operations Jeff Flowers. "I think this event is certainly one of those that demonstrates the truth in that."

Those in-need are also being fed. Seven families have gone back home, but Hightower said her family members, in particular her youngest son Timothy, is making the halls of Phoebe North their own.

That feeling of safety and togetherness is something Hightower said her employer has gone above and beyond to provide.

"Thank you to everybody that has reached out to help us," said Hightower. "Albany, stand up, were going to make it."

A call for hope, Hightower wants to echo across the Good Life City.

Those at Phoebe also provided other workers with blankets, flashlights and batteries.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.