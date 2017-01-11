Southwest Ga son reunites with mom after tragic car accident

After being hospitalized for a month and two weeks, Kendal Holley finally reunited with his first love, his mom. (Source: Courteny Currie)

After being hospitalized for a month and two weeks, Kendal Holley finally reunited with his first love, his mom.

That special moment was caught on camera thanks to the family.

Kmesha Holley was excited to see Kendal who she hasn't seen in weeks.

And at the curious age of five, Kendal, didn't hold back from asking his mom why she was in a hospital bed.

"My arm got cut," remarked Kmesha, who offered the most simple response she could tell her son.

It was the tragic car accident on Thanksgiving Day that would change their lives forever.

Just before five o'clock, multiple agencies responded to an accident in Dougherty County, killing Kmesha's eight-year-old daughter A'Daesha Holley and Dougherty County police officer Steve Davis.

Both her and her baby Kendal were critically injured that - initially - left her on a breathing tube.

And Kendal was paralyzed from his waist down.

"He cannot do for himself. He cannot use the bathroom on his own so he has to have a catheter did every three hours," said Kendal's great aunt Courtney Currie.

Currie couldn't wait to reunite the two.

"He was excited to see his mom. She was excited to see him. It was great moment," said Currie.

Kendal unwillingly shared grapes with his mom.

"She tried to share the grapes with him but he really didn't want the grapes. He was actually more worried about her," said Currie.

An accident like this certainly changed their family.

"We came closer together you know a family that prays together, stays together," said Currie.

Although this may be their new reality, the outpour of love from the community has given them some comfort.

The family said Kmesha will be in the hospital for the next six months rebuilding strength in her legs.

And her seven year old Addy Cook who was also in the accident walked away with a scratch on his head.

Here is the link to Kendal's GoFundMe Page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.