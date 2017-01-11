Albany restaurants get inspected after power restored

20 restaurants lost power including Maryland Fried Chicken, Arbys, Little Caesars -- all located on Slappey Boulevard. (Source: WALB)

City and environmental health officials had to inspect Albany restaurants that lost power during the storm, before they can re-open. (Source: WALB)

Workers with the environment department performed reopening inspections on restaurants that lost power for more than two hours.

They looked to see what restaurants did with their potentially hazardous foods.

They found that some put all of their meats in freezer trucks while others transferred their foods to a sister store in town.

"You don't want to run the risk of feeding somebody some contaminated food. It's very simple transfer the meat to someplace else, get a refrigerated truck or just throw it away and take the insurance write off," said Dougherty County Environmental Health Director James Davis.

Cup of Rice and Wings was the only one still without power.

