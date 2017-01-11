GDOT crews help with storm cleanup

In Dougherty County, GDOT removed 72 loads of debris Monday and Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation helped clear storm debris. (Source: WALB)

Southwest district had 60 employees on the ground in neighborhoods to assist with the cleanup.

They worked in Baker, Mitchell, Worth and Dougherty counties, and four crews working in Dougherty county due to the significant damage.

They also had 24 dump trucks that have been hauling away an average of 10 loads of debris per day.

In Dougherty County alone, they removed 72 loads of debris Monday and Tuesday.

"One of the issues that we've had in the Albany area because you had so many power lines down that delayed the cleanup that we were able to do because they can't remove debris on the right away if there's a potential live wire mixed in with that," GDOT District Communications Officer Juanita Birmingham.

GDOT crews expect to finish with Worth and Mitchell counties this week.

But Dougherty County cleanup is expected to take the longest.

