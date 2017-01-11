Volunteers without damage help out neighbors

This 10-foot deep pool got ruined by fallen trees (Source: WALB)

Buron and her brother clearing out a neighbor's yard (Source: WALB)

While some folks had no storm damage to their homes, they are volunteering around Albany helping out neighbors.

Molly Burson's house had minimal damage due to the storms.

She has been joined by volunteers from Facebook and her siblings to clean others yards.

The group finds families in need and cleans from noon until dusk.

Bronson has put her event planning business on the back burner.

She believes anyone who can find time can lend a helping hand.

"Picking up limbs, raking anything. There's so much to be done," said Bronson. "People forget about backyards. It looks like it's clean in the front. Stop, knock on the door and ask someone if they need help."

For information on volunteering, here is a link to the Albany, Georgia storm relief Facebook group.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.