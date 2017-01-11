Generator stolen from displaced storm victims

The fallen trees and tarped roof remain a reminder for Asia Smith of the destruction their home sustained in last week's storm.

She, her 1-year-old son Maisen, and his father stayed in their 6th Avenue home for a week in fear of looters.

That was until the cold weather forced them into a hotel.

"Maisen started getting sick," said smith. "We were basically forced to leave because he started coughing."

Smith spent $6,500 on a generator following the storm to keep food for her son.

Wednesday morning she returned from the hotel to find it was stolen.

"You can't control the natural disaster, and now from what it seems like you cant control people from breaking into your house just so you can move to safety," said Smith.

She felt powerless.

"Great. Now the only source of power that I had left is now gone. It's like being a double victim."

The loss of security and lack of power creates the same dilemma many Albany residents are facing.

"Do I stay at my house to protect it, or do I leave it and even more stuff is gone," Smith pondered. "I'm between a rock and a hard place."

But finally some good news struck Wednesday afternoon. Just moments after saying that, Douglas Water, Gas and light restored power to her home.

This allowed smith and her family a bit more normalcy as they continue to recover from the storm.

