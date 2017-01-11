Several aid stations remain open in Albany

Residents can still pick up pick up basic items like food, water and clothes. (Source: WALB)

There are still four aid stations open in Albany as residents are still recovering from last week's severe weather. (Source: WALB)

While many residents are settling back into their homes as power is restored, some will still need help getting their lives back to normal.

People were at the aid distribution station at Cutliff Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday to pick up basic things like food, water and clothes.

There are still four aid stations open in Albany:

Victory Tabernacle 3250 Sylvester Road, Albany Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Second Mount Olive Church Resource Center 701 E. Broad Avenue, Albany Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Raleigh White/New Seasons 2804 Philips Drive, Albany Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cutliff Grove Baptist Church 839 W. Broad Avenue, Albany Hours of Operation: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



The Albany Civic Center is also still open as a shelter.

Organizers said that they are happy to help out.

"We're almost back to full capability in the city in terms of water and power as well, but as people get ready to go back into their homes, there is still a need to have groceries. So, we want to be able to meet those needs as well," said Pastor Ken Bevel.

