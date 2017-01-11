Climax Outreach director arrested for sexual assault

According to Investigators, Eugene Quinn Junior is accused of assaulting a 54 year old woman. (Source:Decatur County Sheriff's Office)

A Homeless shelter director is behind bars.

He is charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual battery.

The incident happened at a Climax Outreach Ministries, a shelter that Quinn owns and operates.

According to deputies, the reported assault happened on New Years Eve, but police weren't notified until two days later.

