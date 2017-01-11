Albany mother unwilling to stay in shelter after storms

The mother still stands by her decision, hoping that the power will soon be restored. (Source:WALB)

The family is still surrounded by destruction. (Source:WALB)

"I mean it's just not an environment for them, I mean I truly don't want them to go through that. I don't want them to see that," said Johnson. (Source:WALB)

Park Lane still has no lights, no heat and temperatures dropped into the 40's Tuesday night. (Source:WALB)

Storm damage fills the streets of Albany neighborhoods, as you drive through some homes are still in the dark.

What you may not know is that some families are still inside of their homes.

"You don't even understand how frustrating it is to have three little bitty babies, and just if it wasn't for my neighbor sitting in her house with no lights neither, it would probably be worse," said Courtney Johnson, mother of three.

Park Lane still has no lights, no heat and temperatures dropped into the 40s Tuesday night.

Shivering children gathered around a trashcan just to stay warm.

"I don't want to be in that shelter around all them other different people, it's just something I don't want to do," said Johnson.

A choice a mother of three young children said she feels is justified.

"You know going to a shelter, I don't want my children in that. I don't want to take them to no shelter. I want somewhere nice, that's where I pay my rent," said Johnson.

This mother isn't alone, she said the choice to stay home is common.

This week around a hundred people are staying at the shelters every night.

"I mean it's just not an environment for them, I mean I truly don't want them to go through that. I don't want them to see that," said Johnson.

The family is still surrounded by destruction.

"The truck is gone, we have a hole in our roof, there is cold air coming in. They haven't come out and said nothing. Have a couple cracks in the roof," said Johnson.

The mother still stands by her decision, hoping that the power will soon be restored.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.