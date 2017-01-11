Cutliff Grove and World Vision offer items for victims

Juanita Nixon organized the efforts. She's the executive director of Cutliff Grove Family Resource Center as well as the director of World Vision locally. (Source: WALB)

They are giving away blankets and pillows for storm victims. (Source: WALB)

Several community organizations have been organizing clothing and food drives to help storm victims.

The Cutliff Grove Family Resource center on West Broad Avenue has a room full of food items as well as other necessary survival and cleaning items.

The location has been nonstop with truckloads of items.

On Wednesday morning the World Vision headquarters in Texas sent a full truck of items and there are more on the way.

Nine other local organization have also played their part dropping off items.

"Because many of us were not affected directly with the storm, we were blessed so that we could be a blessing to others. So by reaching out we are only fulfilling what God has compelled us to do," said Nixon.

A truckload of shingles came in from Texas as well.

Nixon said many folks don't have great insurance so they are hoping the shingles will help fix their houses.

