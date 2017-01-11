What residents should do if their meter or weatherhead is damaged

After you get your meter or weatherhead repaired by an electrician, you need to have it inspected by the city. (Source: WALB)

Officials want residents to know that an electrician needs to be called in to fix or repair damaged meters or weatherheads on homes.

Even with power coming back on in Albany, some homeowners aren't getting power. And that's because their power meters and weatherheads aren't hooked up properly.

There are several residences that require an electrician to come in and make the repair.

"We just looked at this structure and the meter is completely torn away from the house. We can't turn the power back on until the house meets structure codes and we can give the people power," said Dougherty County EMA Director Ron Rowe.

If this is a problem for you, there are steps you have to take in order to get power restored.

After you get your meter or weatherhead repaired by an electrician, you need to have it inspected by the city.

After that, the inspector will contact the city to schedule your power restoration.

Below are the steps you need to take if meter or weatherhead is damaged:

Meter boxes and weatherheads that have been separated from the home must be repaired by an electrician. A licensed electrician will need to contact the Inspections Division of the Planning & Development Department at (229) 438-3901. The Inspection Division will schedule an appointment for the electrician’s work to be approved. Upon approval, the Inspection Division will contact Albany Utilities to schedule the power to be restored. Albany Utilities will have power restored within 24-48 hours.

Note: Main breakers must be switched off in order for Albany Utilities to restore power.

