MCLB hosts MLK ceremony

The Marine Corps Logistics Base hosted an MLK ceremony on Wednesday.

Employees at the base and people in the community gathered to observe Martin Luther King Day.

The Director of Open Arms Pastor Darnell Lundy was the keynote speaker at the event.

He said that remembering the tough times during the Civil Right's Movement is important.

"We have a lineage of great people that have died, suffered, bled, and just scrutinized, scandalized, just to get us where we are now. And it's important that we recognize that we didn't get here on a flowerbed of ease. That we struggled to get here. And those people died with a hope and a passion," said Lundy.

Lundy added that regardless of race, we should all continue to stick together.

