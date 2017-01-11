Second Harvest aims to provide food to students out of school

Food Bank officials said they are looking into ways to extend Kids Cafe. (Source: WALB)

Second Harvest Food Bank hopes to help students who have been without school meals for a month after storms delayed schools opening.

Food Bank officials said they are looking into ways to extend Kids Cafe, a program that feeds students during the school year.

However, getting approval for emergency projects is a lengthy process.

"We're trying to work with the state on that, but those processes take time," explained marketing manager Eliza McCall, "That's one of the reasons we'd like there to be a little more emergency flexibility and a faster turn around."

Folks at the food bank said they hope to use this situation to develop an emergency plan focused on feeding kids during disasters.

