Health Dept. assists at shelters around the clock

Vamella Lovett is the director of the Dougherty County Health Department. (Source: WALB)

Two nurses have been available 24-7. (Source: WALB)

Nurses have been checking the blood pressure of those staying at the red cross shelter. (Source: WALB)

Since the storm hit last week the Dougherty County Health Department has been working around the clock to keep everyone healthy.

Departments from all over the district have come to Albany to assist with the efforts.

Officials say it's districts like these they often train for.

Two nurses have been at the red cross shelter at the civic center 24-7 since it opened.

They've been checking for high blood pressure, as well as respiratory infections, and tuberculosis.

"We would follow up with our epidemiologist to make sure that she follows those residents to see what type of illness it might be because we don't want to have a breakout in an area like this where we are housing a large sum of individuals," said Dougherty County Health Department director Vamella Lovett.

In addition to the red cross shelters, members of the Dougherty County Environmental Health Department have been going to good good Samaritan shelters.

The shelters don't have to abide by the guidelines that the red cross does but members of the department did go by and talk to organizers to offer advice.

Officials say they have been operating appropriately.

"They normally welcome you with open arms. You know they are looking for the help. They are looking for the advice so it's been a very positive situation," said Dougherty County Environmental Health manager James Davis.

As folks continue to work on their homes, the health department is also offering free tetanus shots at all of their locations.

