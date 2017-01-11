Annual MLK breakfast still on

Despite the city delaying the annual King Day Celebration at the Civic Center, the H.E.A.R.T. Organization's annual breakfast is still on.

The 37th instance of the event will be on Monday, January 16th, at 7:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the event, you can visit the organization's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.