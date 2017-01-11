Thronateeska offers free admission

Thronateeska Heritage Center opened its doors to the public this week for free. (Source: WALB)

If you have kids home from school that are restless, or you just need a break from storm clean up, one Albany museum is hoping to help you out.

Thronateeska Heritage Center opened its doors to the public this week for free.

The science museum, history museum, and planetarium, are all open to the community.

Even though folks are focused on recovery efforts, museum directors hope a visit to Thronateeska helps provide a relaxing environment.

"To give folks a break from all of the stress and strain everybody is going through after all the storm," said executive director Tommy Gregors, "Get back to some normal activity and get the kids away a little bit."

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.