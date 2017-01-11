Valdosta Police arrest three in drug sweep

Acting on tips for citizens complaints in the South Troup Street area, Valdosta Police began looking for illegal drug activity.

The Narcotics Unit took a search warrant in the 700 block of South Troup Street, and found drugs, and much more. Detectives recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, a handgun, tools indicative of the sale of narcotics, and $4,300 in cash.

Two people were taken into custody on the scene and a third was arrested for conducting surveillance for them.

"The Valdosta Police Department commends the residents of South Troup Street who communicated their observations to Law Enforcement. The residents, many whom have children, do not want illegal drugs in their neighborhood and choose to assist the Valdosta Police Department in putting a stop to the criminal activity," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Charles Hosea is charged with these felonies:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Narcotic Equipment

Regina Harris is charged with these felonies:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Narcotic Equipment

Walter Stokes is charged with these felonies:

The Use of a Communication Facility in Facilitating a Drug Transaction

