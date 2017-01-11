Samaritan's Purse volunteers continue storm cleanup efforts

Samaritan's Purse, the international disaster relief organization, is continuing its efforts to help storm victims recover from the devastating damage.

Volunteers were out in teams Wednesday, helping homeowners place tarps on their roofs and clearing branches.

Disaster Relief Manager Keeth Willingham called the damage startling, and said there's a lot of work that still needs to be done.

Willingham said, now that cleanup is underway, it's gotten easier to access homes that were previously inaccessable from downed power lines.

"That's getting better every day," he said. "The numbers are way down as far as power outages. There are still several communities that need power. And we're going to do the best we can to stay out of the way of utility crews, while we're still able to go out, and encourage those homeowners and do the work we can do."

They plan to wrap up their work on February 4th.

If you want to volunteer and help remove trees, they are offering two training sessions daily, except Sunday, and are looking for help.

The training sessions are at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

They are asking volunteers to park next to the old Coca-Cola bottling plant, on Pine Avenue.

