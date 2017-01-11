Seven in custody after Albany homicide

Three people have been arrested and four other murder warrants have been issued in connection to an Albany homicide that happened in mid December.

According to the Albany Police Department, Brian Massey, 29, Berrick Redding, 21, and Cordarrius Clay, 22, were arrested on Tuesday and are all facing charges in the death of Curtis Davis Jr.

Davis was shot in the alley between West Society Avenue and West Tift Avenue on December 17.

Murder warrants were issued for Hudie Johnson, 23, Treshawn Palmer, 20, Alonze Antonio Jones, 19, Montrevious Parks, 25. All except Johnson were already in the Dougherty County Jail.

Johnson was brought in to the jail on Wednesday.

Johnson, Palmer and Parks are all facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Jones is facing charges for conspiracy to commit felony murder and aggravated assault.

Treshawn Palmer, 20, for felony murder and aggravated assault.

Officials did question someone on Tuesday about the investigation.

Massey and Redding are both charged with conspiracy to commit felony murder and aggravated assault.

Clay is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

All seven are at the Dougherty County Jail.

APD said that additional arrests and charges are pending as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.