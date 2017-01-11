Pep rally planned for Albany linemen

You're invited to cheer on Albany linemen before they head out to restore power for storm victims.

Mission Change and First United Methodist Church came up with the idea to organize a pep rally for Albany Utilities linemen on Thursday morning.

They want to thank them for all of the hard work they've done over the past week by restoring power to thousands of homeowners.

"Bring noisemakers, tambourines. We're trying to get some bands to come from the school system," said LaDonna Urick.

They ask that everyone arrive at 7 a.m. Thursday.

"We just have to show them the love," said Laura Haygood. "Albany has come together. This isn't a First Methodist thing or a Mission Change thing. This is a community thing. We want Albany to show up and show them how appreciative we are of the whole thing."

The pep rally will be held at 1724 Lily Pond Road.

