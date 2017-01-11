Volunteers offer spiritual support for storm victims

The devastating storms that pummeled our region left behind more than just physical damage.

Many victims are dealing with emotional stress on top of it all.

That's where chaplains with Bill Graham Response Team come in.

They have been in Albany working with storm victims since last Thursday.

The chaplains work alongside Samaritan's Purse volunteers and reach out to storm victims.

Instead of providing help with debris cleanup, these chaplains offer spiritual and emotional support.

"We come alongside and just stand there and say, 'Look, we're going to be here with you for a while. We're going to nurture you for a while,'" said chaplain coordinator Ray Bombardieri. "We had a 93-year-old man the other day, and we just sat and talked with him. And he just cried. He was so excited that somebody cared enough about him."

He said they plan to be in Albany until there's no longer a need.

