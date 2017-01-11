Helicopter transports patient in Worth wreck

Multiple ambulances and a helicopter responded to a wreck on US Highway 82 in Worth County, near James Young Road.

This was about six miles west of Sylvester.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A SUV and a pickup truck were involved.

A vehicle turned upside down in the median and a person was thrown from the vehicle.

That patient was airlifted to Macon for their injuries and the other driver was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial hospital.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.