Officials warn of scammers

As cleanup efforts continue several folks are still getting caught up with scammers.

Local officials are asking you to be careful when hiring people to work on your land.

The best possible way to avoid fraud is to communicate with your insurance company.

If you can't do that you can call the better business bureau for their references.

Commissioner Anthony Jones said if you can, hire local workers.

So, if you run into problems with scammers locally you can file a police report.

"They are very serious about what is going on here in this community. Nobody is going to be able to come here in this community and take advantage of our citizens without vindication," said Jones.

If you think you are a victim of price gouging you can call the Georgia Department of Law's Consumer protection unit at 404-651-8600.

