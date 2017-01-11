Coffee Co. school bus hits tree

A Cook County woman is in shock after finding eight of her goats dead in her yard this week. She believes they were attacked by stray dogs and now she's pushing for stronger animal control laws.More >>
A Cook County woman is in shock after finding eight of her goats dead in her yard this week. She believes they were attacked by stray dogs and now she's pushing for stronger animal control laws.More >>
Paying it forward. That is what one Albany breast cancer survivor did Friday to support her friend battling stage four ovarian cancer.More >>
Paying it forward. That is what one Albany breast cancer survivor did Friday to support her friend battling stage four ovarian cancer.More >>
A Dougherty County gas station and convenience store, that was heavily damaged by the January 22nd tornadoes, is back open. This store was in one of the most heavily devastated neighborhoods.More >>
A Dougherty County gas station and convenience store, that was heavily damaged by the January 22nd tornadoes, is back open. This store was in one of the most heavily devastated neighborhoods.More >>
The community of Americus continued to honor two fallen officers Friday morning. Students with special needs and community members remembered Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Campus Safety Officer Jody Smith.More >>
The community of Americus continued to honor two fallen officers Friday morning. Students with special needs and community members remembered Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Campus Safety Officer Jody Smith.More >>
Community members plan on making a difference Saturday in one Georgia neighborhood.More >>
Community members plan on making a difference Saturday in one Georgia neighborhood.More >>