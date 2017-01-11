Coffee Co. school bus hits tree

A school bus driver for the Coffee County School System drove a bus off the road Tuesday morning, striking a tree. There were two students aboard the bus when the accident occurred.

Kim Clayton, Director of Personnel and Public Relations said that the veteran driver, Cecilia White, had just dropped off students at Ambrose Elementary School, and picked up two students for the middle school and G. W. Carver Freshman Campus.

The driver told authorities that "they had quickly looked at their watch to see if they were on schedule, when they veered slightly to the right."

The driver overcompensated, and went into the ditch and hit a tree. White immediately checked on the two students who said they were fine.

Transportation Director Buddy Gilliard assessed those involved for injuries.

With no injuries reported, he contacted non-emergency 911, and had another driver transport the students to school.

A Coffee County sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper responded, and issued a warning to the driver for distracted driving.

The school district regrets that parents were not immediately notified, Clayton said. She said that Gilliard said that was an oversight.

Tuesday evening, one of the students complained of injuries and was treated and released at the emergency room.

Both students returned to school Wednesday.

