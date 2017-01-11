Expectant mother airlifted after collision with Worth Co. bus

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but three adults, one of them a pregnant woman, and a child were in the car. (Source: Worth Co. Fire/Rescue)

Worth County Fire Rescue/EMA responded to an accident Wednesday morning on Highway 82 near the Sumner area.

Officials said a sedan and Worth County school bus were involved.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but three adults, one of them a pregnant woman, and a child were in the car.

The pregnant woman was airlifted to Macon for treatment of trauma injuries.

The other three occupants were transported to Tift Regional.

