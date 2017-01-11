DAY 9: FEMA representatives survey damaged areas

A Dougherty County gas station and convenience store, that was heavily damaged by the January 22nd tornadoes, is back open. This store was in one of the most heavily devastated neighborhoods.More >>
A Dougherty County gas station and convenience store, that was heavily damaged by the January 22nd tornadoes, is back open. This store was in one of the most heavily devastated neighborhoods.More >>
The community of Americus continued to honor two fallen officers Friday morning. Students with special needs and community members remembered Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Campus Safety Officer Jody Smith.More >>
Community members plan on making a difference Saturday in one Georgia neighborhood.More >>
Detectives and K-9 officers with the Douglas – Coffee Drug Unit apprehended the 24-year-old Andre Davis Wednesday, after spotting him walking along Baker Highway.More >>
An area that was meant for skateboarders has now become a canvas for graffiti artists. Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is asking for the public’s help in cracking down on graffiti at the Albany Skate Park over on College Drive.More >>