Albany store offers free paint sessions for storm victims

An Albany business is trying to help those affected by last week’s storm.

Alice and Jay is offering free paint sessions this week for school aged children.

The paint sessions will be offered Wednesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

With a number of kids out of school and many families still without power, the store owners felt the need to offer a fun activity for area students.

Alice and Jay is also working on donating a piece of furniture to a family in need as well as selling “Praying for Albany” door hangers.

“It’s just been really heartwarming to see how everyone is trying to do their bit. There’s not much that we can do, as this kind of store, but we’re just doing everything that we can do to help out a little bit,” Online Operations Manager Lydia Horton said.

The door hangers are $25 and can be purchased at the store and all proceeds will go to Albany Storm Relief.

Alice and Jay is located at 1016 North Westover Boulevard.

