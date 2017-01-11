TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle accident slows traffic on Palmyra - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An accident is slowing traffic on Palmyra across from Pheobe Putney Memorial Hospital.

At least two vehicles were involved, and one possibly hit a tree according to dispatch.

Albany police, fire, and EMS responded to it.

The details of what exactly happened and information on injuries weren't immediately available.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the accident is cleared.

