Regents approve college consolidations

University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley recommended two consolidations to the Board of Regents, and Wednesday morning, the board approved it.
They will merge Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University in East Georgia, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and Bainbridge State College, in Southwest Georgia.
The two new institutions will be named Georgia Southern University, to be led by President Jaimie Hebert, and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, to be led by President David Bridges.
