Storm victim uses social media to warn about potential scammers

Lee Brown posted a photo of the truck to Facebook to warn others of her suspicions. The photo has been blurred to conceal the company's name pending an investigation. (Source: WALB)

As cleanup continues in Albany after the devastating storm on Jan. 2, homeowners are urging their fellow neighbors to be on the lookout for possible phony contractors.

Storm victim Lee Brown took to social media after her suspicions grew about a tree cutting contractor she had hired.

"He just...he just was shady. I didn't really get a good feeling about him," Brown said.

It was that gut feeling that led Brown to think twice before she paid the man to help with her storm clean up.

"You don't have a business card, you never got a contractor written agreement with anybody that I know of, you want cash, you want me to make the check out to you personally and not your company, that was a huge red flag."

Officials warn storm victims to look for those same red flags when hiring workers for storm clean up.

Check with the Georgia Secretary of State.

Ask the contractor for client references and check with the Better Business Bureau.

And never pay for the work up front.

Brown said she's done her research, and until she has clear answers, she won't be paying.

"Just for the record, he has not gotten a dime from me," she said, "So I'm in the good place, but some people have not been so lucky."

She hopes others will also speak out as she did to keep fellow neighbors from falling victim to phony contractors.

"We as a community need to protect each other, and when we see something that's questionable, we need to say 'Hey, lets point this out, let's put a huge spotlight on this situation.'"

Brown has talked with investigators at the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office about the contractor.

