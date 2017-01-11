Quail Invitational won't happen this year

The devastation storm that buffeted Albany on January 2, and the damage it left, has prompted Quail Forever to drop their annual Albany event for 2017.

"The Southwest Georgia chapter of Quail Forever regrets to announce the cancellation of the 2017 Georgia Quail Invitational due to the area’s recent natural disaster," said Tommy Gregors, on behalf of Quail Forever.

The event’s organizers agreed that all local effort and resources should continue to be devoted to assist citizens and businesses recovering from the devastating tornadoes and other wind storms that devastated Albany.

"A lot of things to depend on to make the event successful, those services have been down and hotel rooms full," explained Gregors, "We don't want to displace any local people or lineman that have come into town to help us out."

The annual quail hunt and associated festivities were scheduled for Jan. 26-28. Planning will soon get under way for the next Georgia Quail Invitational, which will be held in January 2018, according to spokesman Kevin Hogencamp.

Southwest Georgia is the home of the United States’ finest quail hunting.

The popular Georgia Quail Invitational is held to help fulfill Quail Forever’s mission to celebrate and protect the region’s hunting heritage, along with educating and involving youth in the importance of natural-resource preservation.

For additional information about Quail Forever, call (229) 432-6092 or e-mail them.

