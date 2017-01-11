Life sentence for Sumter double murder suspect

Bonnie McSpadden and Dallas Freeman were shot to death in 2015.

One of three men charged with killing a Sumter County woman and her son nearly two years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Ruhemmion King, 19, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 50 years Tuesday after pleading guilty to the murders of Bonnie McSpadden, 54 and Dallas Freeman, 33.

The two were shot to death in their home on R-W Jones Road near Leslie in late February 2015.

Investigators say King, along with Demetrius Hubbard and Demarcus Brown, shot the mother and son multiple times before setting their home on fire.

A safe containing several guns was stolen from the house and later recovered.

King was out on bond at the time of his arrest and had been charged with several home break-ins.

Hubbard and Brown are awaiting trial.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.