TCC duo win national title with Clemson

After a thrilling national title game Monday night, folks in Thomasville are cheering a pair of hometown heroes who are now champions.

As the celebration began in Tampa and in Clemson, South Carolina, there was also one happening in Thomasville.

Two Tigers, redshirt sophomore RB Adam Choice and sophomore DE Austin Bryant, played their high school ball at Thomas County Central. After starring for the Yellow Jackets, the pair claimed a national championship with the Tigers Monday night.

Head coach Bill Shaver coached both at TCC, and says it was exciting to watch the duo claim a national title.

"As a coach, you see them growing up and knowing where they came from, even from when they were playing middle school for us," Shaver says. "Now they're on the big stage and everybody's watching. It's just a proud moment. They were some of our boys that were on a national championship team, and you don't get to say that a lot."

Shaver says having two players on the team made the win even more special.

