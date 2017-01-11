Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores for Tuesday, January 10, 2017:

BOYS:

Lowndes 53, Pelham 32

Colquitt Co. 55, Lee Co. 43

Valdosta 58, Coffee 52 (F/OT)

Brooks Co. 51, Thomas Co. Central 43

Americus-Sumter 63, Northside (Col.) 59

Westover 82, Hardaway 45

Crisp Co. 57, Worth Co. 55

Monroe 61, Cook 50

Dougherty 65, Albany 55

Fitzgerald 54, Berrien 49

Early Co. 89, Miller Co. 67

Quitman Co. 87, Mitchell Co. 74

Randolph-Clay 85, Seminole Co. 68

Turner Co. 72, Telfair Co. 52

Lanier Co. 56, Wilcox Co. 54

Deerfield-Windsor 50, Brookwood 35

Valwood 62, Tiftarea 37

Terrell Academy 64, Southland 59

GIRLS:

Lowndes 71, Pelham 70

Colquitt Co. 65, Lee Co. 35

Valdosta 52, Coffee 41

Brooks Co. 47, Thomas Co. Central 37

Americus-Sumter 63, Northside (Col.) 31

Dougherty 52, Albany 20

Berrien 71, Fitzgerald 57

Early Co. 75, Miller Co. 41

Mitchell Co. 66, Quitman Co. 38

Telfair Co. 60, Turner Co. 56

Deerfield-Windsor 51, Brookwood 44

Tiftarea 60, Valwood 46

Southland 45, Terrell Academy 34

