Tuesday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores for Tuesday, January 10, 2017:
BOYS:
Lowndes 53, Pelham 32
Colquitt Co. 55, Lee Co. 43
Valdosta 58, Coffee 52 (F/OT)
Brooks Co. 51, Thomas Co. Central 43
Americus-Sumter 63, Northside (Col.) 59
Westover 82, Hardaway 45
Crisp Co. 57, Worth Co. 55
Monroe 61, Cook 50
Dougherty 65, Albany 55
Fitzgerald 54, Berrien 49
Early Co. 89, Miller Co. 67
Quitman Co. 87, Mitchell Co. 74
Randolph-Clay 85, Seminole Co. 68
Turner Co. 72, Telfair Co. 52
Lanier Co. 56, Wilcox Co. 54
Deerfield-Windsor 50, Brookwood 35
Valwood 62, Tiftarea 37
Terrell Academy 64, Southland 59
GIRLS:
Lowndes 71, Pelham 70
Colquitt Co. 65, Lee Co. 35
Valdosta 52, Coffee 41
Brooks Co. 47, Thomas Co. Central 37
Americus-Sumter 63, Northside (Col.) 31
Dougherty 52, Albany 20
Berrien 71, Fitzgerald 57
Early Co. 75, Miller Co. 41
Mitchell Co. 66, Quitman Co. 38
Telfair Co. 60, Turner Co. 56
Deerfield-Windsor 51, Brookwood 44
Tiftarea 60, Valwood 46
Southland 45, Terrell Academy 34
