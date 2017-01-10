Red Cross offers one-on-one assistance

Red Cross one-on-one assistance will be provided as long as it needs to be done. (Source: WALB)

Red Cross caseworkers were preparing to answer calls of storm victims who need assistance.

If your home was destroyed or heavily damaged because of last week's severe weather, then you may qualify for Red Cross assistance.

"We're going to invite them to contact us or to come to the chapter here and we will have caseworkers set up there," said Recovery Admin Director Robert Coker.

Coker is leading phase two efforts.

The Red Cross sent volunteers into the areas where last week's severe weather delivered a one-two punch to residents.

You must bring a photo ID and proof of residence.

"We tie that client to that address and then we tie it to our damage assessment.," said Coker.

"We've sent people on foot to neighborhoods from Lockett Station all the way to Cromartie Beach drive," said Executive Director Andy Brubaker.

Brubaker pointed out a street grid of Albany.

"These green lines represent every place that a Red Cross volunteer," said Brubaker.

They were on foot doing assessments of damaged homes, vital data to caseworkers.

"The Red Cross will meet the needs of the individuals as long as it takes," said Brubaker.

If you're eligible, then you can get help, and having insurance doesn't disqualify you.

"A lot of times they have insurance but the insurance hasn't kicked in. What we're dispensing to those clients is emergency assistance, you got to remember we're not giving them funds to rebuild the house back," said Coker.

And assistance with food, clothing, relocation, emotional support and a recovery plan so storm victim's lives can get back to normal.

Red Cross one-on-one assistance will start tomorrow between 10 and 4 p.m. and they'll be doing it as long as it needs to be done.

Storm victims will need to go to 500 Pine Avenue, Suite 104.

They urged storm victims that don't live in the area to call the 24 hour hotline number: 229-436-4845.

