Storm victim is still without power 8 days later

Brother Larry has a generator running 24-7 at his home to keep his lights on, and now just waits for crews to restore his power. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of people in Albany were still without power. (Source: WALB)

Eight days after storms ripped through South Georgia, the state's insurance commissioner estimates the damage to insured property was at least $30 million. And that's not counting uninsured property, just insured buildings and cars.

Like Brother Larry Hample, at both his personal home and the Albany Rescue Mission he founded.

The dorms and the Thrift Store at the Mission still have no electricity.

"We called, then waited 45 minutes on the phone, like everybody and reported the address. We understand they are under a lot of strain. I feel we will probably be last. We are in the center of the city," said storm victim Brother Larry Hample.

Hample said they had two small fires sparked by power surges during the storm damage - one in his breaker box and one in the hot water heater. He said they were quickly extinguished, preventing more damage.

