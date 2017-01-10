APD advise residents to stay out of storm damage areas

APD said there are still lots of tree removal crews and utility crews working in those damage areas and sightseers will slow down the progress. (Source: WALB)

There is no curfew in Albany, but police are still warning people to stay out of the hardest hit damage areas of the city. (Source: WALB)

There is no curfew in Albany, but police still warn people to stay out of the hardest hit damage areas of the city.

Albany Police advised people should stay out of the avenues, Rawson Circle, Lake Park and Cromartie Beach areas.

"Leave the area for the volunteers and the workers that are deployed to clear out the area. Which makes it safer for them as well as the workers themselves.

Because the streets are already narrow due to the debris being piled along the side of the roadway. So visibility is a concern as well," said APD Major Reginald Brown.

FEMA and GEMA representatives will be in Albany on Wednesday to conduct city and county property damage assessments.

Another reason police urge you to stay out of the damage zones.

