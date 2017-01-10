Albany businesses & non profit team up for Albany Strong shirts

Organizers said the shirts will be available by Saturday at the earliest. (Source: Jason Mulford)

South Georgia businesses and a non profit partnered to help storm victims - one t shirt at a time. (Source: Jason Mulford)

South Georgia businesses and a non profit partnered to help storm victims - one t shirt at a time.

Southfitters, Flint Equipment Company and Mission Change designed shirts to bring the community together, with the profits going to storm relief.

The front of the shirt will have a design on the pocket that reads "Good Life City" and the date the city was founded.

And the back will have the Third Avenue streetscape - which was donated by the Albany Visitor's Center - with hashtag Albany Strong underneath the image.

"It shows that because it meant something. The Albany Strong was just saying how Albany can come together and how Albany comes together and helps one another.," said Southfitters Managing Partner Jason Mulford.

"Weeks and months after this once everybody has gotten the trees out of their yard and off of their houses, there's still going to be work to be done," said Mission Change Co-Founder LaDonna Urick.

Organizers said the shirts will be available by Saturday at the earliest.

You can buy a short sleeve shirt for $15 and a long sleeve shirt for $17.

All of the proceeds will go to Mission Change, and they will give to storm victims.

You can order an Albany Strong shirt on Southfitters and Flint Ag & Turf Division Facebook pages.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.