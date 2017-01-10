Albany residents concerned about price gouging after severe weather

Although price gouging is against the law, there is nothing local law enforcement can do. (Source: WALB)

It's unfortunate but not uncommon to see businesses over-charging for certain items and even services during a disaster.

Already, WALB is hearing a few reports about storm victims getting charged very high prices for services and items they have to have right now.

If you think you are a victim of price gouging there are certain steps you can take.

If you think you are being over-charged, you must contact the Georgia Department of Law's Consumer Protection Unit.

Once a complaint is filed the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations looks into it.

Typically after declaring a state of emergency the governor's office will prohibit price increases on certain items and services.

No action has taken place as of Tuesday, but that could change.

"This is a serious thing," said Captain Ken Faust with the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office. "You know people have lost their homes, their homes are damages and now you have some unscrupulous contractors coming in raising the prices. They don't need to be double hit."

If a business is caught price gouging it could face charges from two thousand to 15 thousand dollars per violation.

