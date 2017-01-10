Neighborhoods without power bond together

Lenora Hall said she is lucky to be alive after looking at the damage to her house. (Source: WALB)

A tree that fell on this house has since been removed. (Source: WALB)

87-year-old Jean Marley won't be able to move into her house for six to eight months. (Source: WALB)

Electric companies have come up from Florida to help with the damage. (Source: WALB)

Despite the devastation, folks who have lost everything are still finding a way to smile.

"I've got to move out. I've got to find a place to live," 87-year-old Jean Marley said as she looked at the damage to her house.

When asked if she's worried, she smiled and answered.

"No, I'm standing here today and that's what matters," Marley said.

Although she lives alone she says it's the members of her neighborhood that have become family during this time of need.

"My neighbors all started coming and calling and we stayed out here until about 2 a.m."

Nadine Oliver lives down the street.

Currently battling breast cancer, she said she wasn't going to let the storm take her either.

"I was praying and the harder I prayed the more the house shook," said Oliver.

Both Marley and Oliver say the community support has been unbelievable.

"We have had, I can't even tell you how many churches, individuals who have come by and brought water and food. They have even taken care of the people in the yard," said Marley.

They say they understand the amount of time it is going to take before they get power again and know the crews are working nonstop.

"I can't do anything with this electricity but they are out here on those polls in the cold and some of their homes are damaged," said Oliver.

At the next house over, Lenora Hall knows she won't be able to move in for several weeks, or maybe even months.

She's thankful her insurance company has helped her with her living arrangements and wants the city to take care of the people who need them most.

"I want the neighbors and the city to continue to work together and hopefully the people that are in more dire need than I am will get the assistance," said Hall.

As they wait for their homes to be worked on and their power to be restored neighbors say all they can do is smile and share love.

