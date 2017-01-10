Couple spends $800 on hotels after storm destroys their home

"We don't have nothing else to go by. We're out," said Swain. (Source:WALB)

On Day 7 many people still couldn't return home after a storm ripped through Albany, causing massive damage last week. (Source:WALB)

On Day 7 many people still couldn't return home after a storm ripped through Albany, causing massive damage last week.

"We're still devastated by it because we want to go back home and we can't," said Thomas Swain, Resident.

City officials estimated that 85 percent of power has been restored but thousands of people are still in the dark.

"A tree limb went through the roof and they got it out and they put plastic tarp on top. Now were waiting on them to put the power lines back up so we can have power again," said Swain.

The confirmed number of homes damaged by this storm is around 1,300 and many still said the reality of the damage hasn't hit them yet.

"We never thought anything like this would ever happen to us," said Swain.

The Swain's said they have spent $800.00 so far on hotels and food.

"We don't have nothing else to go by. We're out," said Swain.

Their main hope along with many others in Albany is that power will be restored soon.

"This storm has really damaged a lot of people, and we got to church on Sunday and I really miss going to church," said Swain. "We made a promise to God that if he gets us back in our house before next Saturday we will be in church Sunday morning,"

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.